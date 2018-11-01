Manhunt underway in Laurentians after man kidnaps ex-girlfriend and baby: police

A manhunt is underway in the Laurentians after a 20-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and six-week-old baby.

Laval police’s K9 unit is on the ground trying to locate the suspect who has fled on foot. Police say the man is suicidal.

The man met up with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child who was a passenger in a vehicle in Laval at around 1 p.m. near the corner of Chemin de la Bretagne and Rue de la Fleur de Lys.

He then forcefully pulled the driver out of the car and drove off towards the Laurentians.

His six-week-old baby was in the back seat of the car.

Laval police say when the suspect saw Sûreté du Québec vehicles after him, he parked on the side of the road and fled on foot.

The woman and her baby are safe. The driver — the baby’s grandmother — is also safe.

Laval police say the man –if caught– will be charged with car theft and kidnapping.