Crime
November 3, 2018 10:37 am

Two charged with murder in Brampton shooting that killed 21-year-old man

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Peel Regional Police said they received a call just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 21 at a residence on Martree Crescent near Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road.

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Two men have been charged in a shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Brampton, Ont., man this summer.

Police say the two suspects were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Brandon Hall.

Police officers responding to reports of a shooting found Hall with no vital signs inside a Brampton home in the early hours of June 21.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

WATCH: Man fatally shot in Brampton. Marianne Dimain reports.

Nineteen-year-old Evan Wright and 21-year-old Philip Fitzpatrick, both from the Brampton area, are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing today.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

