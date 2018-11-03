Two charged with murder in Brampton shooting that killed 21-year-old man
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Two men have been charged in a shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Brampton, Ont., man this summer.
Police say the two suspects were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Brandon Hall.
READ MORE: Peel police identify 21-year-old man fatally shot in Brampton
Police officers responding to reports of a shooting found Hall with no vital signs inside a Brampton home in the early hours of June 21.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.
WATCH: Man fatally shot in Brampton. Marianne Dimain reports.
Nineteen-year-old Evan Wright and 21-year-old Philip Fitzpatrick, both from the Brampton area, are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing today.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.