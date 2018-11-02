Alberta judge sentences woman to 90 days for ‘substantial and criminal’ animal abuse

A southern Alberta woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal abuse that the judge called “substantial and criminal.”

Catherine Adams, who is 25, was found guilty in February of animal cruelty and of wilfully causing pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

In 2015, RCMP seized nine malnourished horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds from a property in Hanna that Adams shared with her mother.

Judge Judith Shriar said in Drumheller provincial court that a written submission from Adams expressing remorse after the sentencing hearing was too little and too late.

Shriar said Adams still hasn’t accepted that she did anything wrong.

The judge also sentenced Adams to two years of probation and banned her from owning animals anywhere in Canada for the next 17 years.