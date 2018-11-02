Florida school head threatens to send basketball player ‘back to Haiti’ for requesting transfer

Mike Woodbury, the CEO of the Nation Christian Academy (NCA) private school in Florida, allegedly threatened to send a basketball player “back to Haiti” in a fit of anger after the player requested a transfer.

An audio clip of the conversation was leaked on YouTube on Friday, which contained an expletive-ridden conversation where Woodbury, Nation Christian Academy (NCA) CEO and president, seems to threaten player Marvens Petion, USA Today reported.

WATCH: Woman unleashes racist tirade after dispute over parking in Edmonton

“What is this conversation about? About me disrespecting you fake (expletive)? Just get out of my face,” Woodbury said in the recording. “Take your broke (expletive) — I’ll say it again — your broke (expletive) — back to the (expletive) garage. I don’t want to hear (expletive) from you. Bottom line.” Woodbury, who confirmed to Stadium that it was indeed him on the recording, told Petion.

“The next thing I hear from you, get the (expletive) out. Just walk the (expletive) out. I don’t give a (expletive). I control the transcripts. I control where you go next. It could be back to Haiti mother (expletive). That’s how easy it is for me,” Woodbury said.

READ MORE: Calgary man admits to racist tirade at Superstore; sentenced to probation, anger management

According to Woodbury, the audio is part of a 20-minute conversation with a group of student athletes which took place at Woodbury’s home on Oct. 17. It was later revealed that Petion and the school have parted ways following the incident.

The Nation Christian Academy describes itself as a Christian institution, which is also a member of the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

Taylor Schildroth, another student at NCA, announced this week on Twitter that in light of the comments made by Woodbury in the leaked audio clip, he would be leaving the academy to find a school that’s “better suited for my academic and athletic goals.”

Time to bounce back 😴 pic.twitter.com/1I2aVcneY9 — Taylor Schildroth (@taylorrS15) October 31, 2018

Woodbury expressed regret for the language he used in his conversation with Petion in a follow-up interview with the Treasure Coast Palm. He added however, that he believes he’s given Petion life lessons that he’ll look back on one day.

“Marvens and I, when he’s a grown man, 27, 28 years old, I think he’s going to understand the life lessons and the skills that I gave him and will probably give me a phone call, thanking me,” Woodbury said in the interview.