RCMP investigating after girl injured by dog near High River school

A nine-year-old girl was injured by a dog during her recess break from school in High River on Tuesday, according to RCMP.

Police say the student was just off the Joe Clark School grounds when she saw a woman walking a dog behind the school.

Investigators said the girl approached the pair asking if she could pet the dog and the woman replied yes. Police said the dog jumped on the student, injuring her.

RCMP said in a news release the owner left the area, adding the extent of the child’s injuries weren’t known until she got back to the school.

Police are now looking to speak with the owner of the dog to get more information about what happened.

RCMP weren’t available to provide more details about the girl’s injuries as of 1 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 403-653-2357 or to contact Crime Stoppers.