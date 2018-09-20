10-year-old Calgary girl bitten in the face by dog, taken to hospital

A 10-year-old girl in was taken to hospital from the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Thursday evening after being bitten by a dog.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Martinwood Court at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the young girl was bitten in the face.

She was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition, officials said.

Animal services was called to investigate.

