Calgary dog bite
September 20, 2018 7:49 pm

10-year-old Calgary girl bitten in the face by dog, taken to hospital

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police and bylaw services are seen at the scene of a dog bite in northeast Calgary on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Global News
A A

A 10-year-old girl in was taken to hospital from the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Thursday evening after being bitten by a dog.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Martinwood Court at about 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Alberta woman killed by her dog in Langdon identified

Police said the young girl was bitten in the face.

She was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition, officials said.

Animal services was called to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary dog bite
Calgary girl bitten by dog
Dog Bite
girl bitten by dog
girl bitten in face by dog
Martindale dog bite

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News