Barrie police seek to identify suspect after vehicles damaged

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after vehicles had their windows smashed in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Monday just after 1 a.m., officers received a report of a mischief on Wellington Street.
Police say two vehicles were parked outside of a health care facility and had their windows smashed.
Officers say surveillance cameras captured footage of someone they believe is responsible.
Police are now searching for a man in his 20s with short brown hair and a dark beard. He was seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, skinny jeans and white shoes.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
