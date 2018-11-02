Barrie police seek to identify suspect after vehicles damaged

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after vehicles had their windows smashed in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Monday just after 1 a.m., officers received a report of a mischief on Wellington Street.

Police say two vehicles were parked outside of a health care facility and had their windows smashed.

Officers say surveillance cameras captured footage of someone they believe is responsible.

READ MORE: Police investigating after tools reported stolen from Bradford West Gwillimbury workshop

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s with short brown hair and a dark beard. He was seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, skinny jeans and white shoes.

Barrie Police are looking to identify a person who is believed to responsible for a mischief. Can you help? For more information, please see: https://t.co/Soi0Afjij5 pic.twitter.com/4F2sPHeu17 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 2, 2018

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.