Salmonella likely linked to long English cucumbers cause more illnesses in western Canada

Five more cases of Salmonella reported in Western Canada is likely due to exposure to long English cucumbers, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

An outbreak of Salmonella infections has so far involved five provinces in Canada: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec.

The illness reported in Quebec was related to travel in British Columbia.

Many of the people who became sick reported eating long English cucumbers before their illness.

However, more information is needed to determine the possible causes of contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak appears to be ongoing, as illnesses continue to be reported.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that residents in eastern Canada are affected by this outbreak.

So far, there have been 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Infantis in the following provinces: British Columbia (42), Alberta (five), Saskatchewan (one), Manitoba (one), and Quebec (one).

Ten people have been hospitalized after becoming sick between mid-June and early October. There have been no deaths.

Fifty-eight per cent of the cases reported were from females.

Currently there are no food recall warnings are associated with this outbreak.

Infants, children and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness but most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days.

