Man accused of shooting his wife in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot trying to hire a lawyer

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife in the Home Depot parking lot in August is trying to hire a lawyer.

Terrance Finn, 74, is charged with the first-degree murder of 70-year-old Sandra Finn. She was shot shortly after 8 a.m. while sitting in a car parked at the retail store on Aug. 22.

Witnesses say a man stepped out of the vehicle moments after the shooting, placed a pistol on the hood of the vehicle and waited calmly for police to arrive.

During previous court appearances, Finn said that he didn’t want to hire a lawyer, but it looks like that has changed. During a video appearance on Friday, Nov. 2, court heard that he’s in the process of applying for funds to pay for a defence counsel.

Finn also said on Friday that he wants the proceedings to move along, something he has said in previous court appearances.

“I’d like to get this thing on the road as quickly as possible,” Finn told the court.

The Crown said Finn has been provided with full disclosure, and that the Crown’s office was ready to schedule a pretrial.

Finn returns to court Nov. 27.