Rain, wind destroy huge landmark Canadian flag in Surrey

The huge Canadian flag in Surrey’s Guildford area ripped off during the storm Thursday night.

Larry Holcroft, the manager of the Barnes Wheaton General Motors dealership where the flag flies, said it’s not cheap to replace.

“This particular storm, it’s gonna be a whole flag that needs to be required, and typically it’s about 6,000 bucks,” he said.

Holcroft added the landmark flies 280 feet in the air.

The flag is set to be fixed Saturday morning.