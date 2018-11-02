Flooding closes off streets in Maple Ridge

Parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are dealing with flooding after heavy rainfall hit the region.

Crews have closed 224th Street between 132nd and 144th Avenue in Maple Ridge on Friday morning due to flooding. As well, several inches of water covered 136th Avenue.

There is no word yet on when the roads will re-open.

Global News spoke to one homeowner who described the damage to his property as “catastrophic.”

We’re told the owners of this home in Maple Ridge had just completed a renovation after a burst pipe, now this. pic.twitter.com/wCzwkKib8y — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) November 2, 2018

WATCH: Rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley

Apparently there is 3 feet of water on the first floor of this home. Among the items inside their garage: a collection of classic cars. pic.twitter.com/6ZV8ocvCts — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) November 2, 2018

The storm has brought between 50 and 70 millimeters of rain to some areas. The Fraser Valley can expect another 10 millimetres on Friday.

Elsewhere, crews were doing clean-up work early Friday morning on the North Shore. Large pools of water in West Vancouver flooded Marine Drive between 17th and 15th Streets. The water flowed near a business district and onto parts of the sidewalk.

Crews are doing all they can, but have since left the area.

More to come…