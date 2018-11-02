Edmonton Oilers return Evan Bouchard to London Knights

After a seven game trial run, the Edmonton Oilers have opted to return 19-year-old defenceman Evan Bouchard to the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights.

The rookie registered his first NHL goal against Washington on Oct. 25 — his only point in seven games.

He will take on a much larger role with his junior club and will likely represent Team Canada at the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship, where he would be the team’s oldest eligible defenceman.

Kevin Gravel has been recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors to take Bouchard’s roster spot. The Kingsford, MI native has appeared in two games for the Oilers already this season and is a -2 with no points.