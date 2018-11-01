3 people in critical condition, 16 in hospital after bus crash north of Prince George

Sixteen people have been taken to hospital, three of them in critical condition, after a bus went off the road north of Prince George according to BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS).

It happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

BC EHS said the victims were all taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and that the uninjured passengers were transported back to Prince George.

The agency said there were at least 32 people aboard, a figure which may or may not include the bus driver.

A Global BC viewer who says his son was aboard the bus said the charter is used to transport workers to a Polar Forest saw mill in the Bear Lake area.

Prince George RCMP said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the collision, and that at least two people were seriously hurt.

Police added that the roads are covered in slushy snow and slick, and that travel in the area is not advised.

Investigators said it is too soon to say whether weather was a contributing factor to the crash, but that it will form a part of the investigation.