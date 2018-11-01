Police searching for South Korean student missing for 6 months on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 24-year-old South Korean man who has been out of contact with his family for six months.

Sungho (Luke) Park was reported missing on Oct. 20 after his father travelled to Nanaimo from South Korea to speak with police.

Park had been enrolled at Vancouver Island University earlier this year, but police said the school has confirmed that he no longer attends the institution.

A police check at a residence where Park had been living in University Heights also failed to locate him.

Investigators said Park’s family is extremely worried about his safety and is desperate to find him.

Park is described as five-foot-six and 145 pounds. He has black hair and wears eyeglasses.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.