2 pedestrians in critical condition after separate Metro Vancouver collisions

Two pedestrians are in hospital Thursday after being struck by separate vehicles in different parts of Metro Vancouver.

The first collision happened around 2:30 a.m. in Pitt Meadows near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Harris Road.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said a 22-year-old man may have been trying to hail a cab when he was struck by a five-ton box truck.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver rainfall warning issued, between 50 to 80 mm in forecast

Witnesses at the scene performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. The witnesses themselves are now getting support from victims services for the traumatic effects of the incident.

WATCH: VPD hand out free reflectors to pedestrians to increase visibility

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police. Investigators said that rain is being considered a contributing factor in the crash.

The second collision happened in Burnaby around 7:50 a.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in Burnaby suffers serious head injury

Burnaby RCMP said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Greenall Avenue and Marine Drive.

The victim was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and is also co-operating with police.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear what contributed to the crash.