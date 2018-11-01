Suspects sought following alleged theft and fraud in Richmond Hill: police

York regional police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects following an alleged break-and-enter at a Richmond Hill residence last month.

Police say that on Oct. 16, sometime between 2 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., the suspects forced open the front door of a home in the area of Bathurst Street and Shaftsbury Avenue and stole a MacBook computer, jewelry and a number of credit cards.

Investigators say the credit cards were then fraudulently used several times at various gas stations and convenience stores across the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 18 and 19.

Police say video surveillance from these locations captured the suspects using the cards and leaving in what police believe to be a 2011- to 2015-model four-door silver Hyundai Elantra sedan with light blue licence plate covers.

The first suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a black woman between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build.

Police have released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects, which can be found on their website.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or who can identify the suspects to contact the York Regional Police Service at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7244 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.