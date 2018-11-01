Police searching for missing woman in Parc-Extension

Police are continuing to search for a missing woman as part of an ongoing investigation.

Josiane Arguin, 34, disappeared Sept. 1 from her Parc-Extension home and hasn’t been seen since.

A police operation has been set up in front of her house on Anvers Avenue.

The windows have been blocked with black sheets, and investigators have also dug up parts of the backyard.

It’s unclear what the officers are looking for or if they’ve discovered any evidence that may help in finding Arguin.

The woman is five feet three inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

—With files from Andrea Howick