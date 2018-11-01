Crime
November 1, 2018
Updated: November 1, 2018

Armed teens attack passenger on Osborne bus

Police are investigating an armed altercation on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Two Winnipeg teens are in custody at the Manitoba Youth Centre after an armed fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about a struggle involving a knife on the bus in the area of Osborne Street and York Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they encountered a bus passenger trying to hold the suspect, a male youth, while fending of an attack from a female youth.

Upon their arrests, the male youth resisted and became violent and the female youth threatened and spit at an officer.

The passenger who intervened received minor injuries, but didn’t need medical attention. No other passengers were injured.

Police said both teens were drunk and taken to hospital as a precaution. They were charged upon release.

The male, 17, faces charges of assault, resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon, and causing a disturbance.

The 15-year-old female has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, two counts of uttering threats, failing to comply with a sentence, assault, and assaulting a peace officer.

