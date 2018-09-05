Traffic
September 5, 2018 10:00 am
Updated: September 5, 2018 10:29 am

School bus crashes into St. Vital backyard fence on first day of school

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

The bus went through the fence of a homeowner's backyard on Warde Avenue.

Brent Williamson/Global News
A school bus crashed into a fence in St. Vital Wednesday morning, on Warde Avenue near St. Anne’s Road, destroying a shed and throwing debris several dozen feet.

A First Student Canada employee on the scene told Global News that there were no children on the bus and no one was injured.

The homeowner, who asked not to be named, said the shed and all its contents are insured, adding she was just glad no one got hurt.

The bus is currently blocking the eastbound curb lane on Warde Avenue.

A shed was destroyed.

Brent Williamson/Global News

No one was hurt.

Brent Williamson/Global News

