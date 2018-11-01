Crime
November 1, 2018 12:10 pm

Employee injured in armed convenience store robbery in Cobourg

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Cobourg police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Thursday.

An employee sustained minor injuries followed an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cobourg on Thursday morning.

Cobourg police responded to an armed robbery at the Mac’s Convenience store on King Street West after a man entered around 6:40 a.m. and indicated he had a gun.

“A firearm was indicated but not seen,” police stated.

Surveillance image of the suspect

Cobourg Police Service

Police say an employee sustained minor injuries but no details were provided.

The suspect left with a quantity of cigarettes.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white Halloween mask over his face. He’s 23 to 35 years of age, standing between five-feet-10-inches to six-feet tall and weighing around 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

