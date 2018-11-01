Kingston wins 2020 Brier bid

It’s official, in 2020, the Brier is coming to Kingston.

Although there were reports of a successful bid for the Canadian men’s curling championships earlier in the week, on Thursday, Curling Canada officials announced Kingston’s winning bid at the Leon’s Centre.

According to the city of Kingston, the Brier could bring 130,000 spectators to the area and inject about $15 million into the local economy.

It may look like a hockey arena now, but guess what it will be hosting in 2020? pic.twitter.com/xw41vvjV2V — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) November 1, 2018

It has been just under a year since the city of Kingston put in the bid to host the 2020 championships, and at one point it looked like the city might have lost out on the opportunity.

Back in March, advance ticket deposits for the Brier were relatively low in Kingston. Ticket deposits are one of the criteria that help Curling Canada choose the winning bid.

After an aggressive campaign from Tourism Kingston, deposits on advance tickets soared.

The city’s tourism branch had previously set a goal to sell 2,020 $50 deposits for tickets to the curling championship, but according to Michael Beleza from Tourism Kingston, there were around 2,100 by early June.