Kingston’s 2020 Brier bid needs a boost: officials

Kingston’s bid to host the Canadian men’s curling championships continues to “hurry hard.” The city is one of three bidding for the 2020 “Brier.”

Some supporters say advance ticket sales are not where they should be. A big part of the bid game plan involves a $50 “refundable” deposit for tickets.

Tourism Kingston officials say they’ve reached 25 per cent of their 2020 target.

“Our ticket sales are steady,” said Ken Thompson, the bid committee chair. “I might say that they’re not as high as I would like to see, but then I’m an impatient guy and I want to see us sold out real fast.”

Bid officials say Brier 2020 will inject $11-$15 million into the local economy.

Kingston is no stranger in hosting national-calibre events. In 2013, the city iced the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts, the women’s curling championship.

Two years later, “Skate Canada” brought its very best to the Limestone City.

Troy Gadbois is a downtown business owner who’s also a huge curling fan.

“We’re challenging other businesses whether they’re other restaurants or not. The Pilot House and the Iron Duke, we’re each purchasing five tickets, so that’s 10 tickets total and we’re challenging other businesses, small or large, to go ahead and get involved financially. Make a commitment to the Brier.”

The final proposal to host the Brier will be submitted at the end of June.