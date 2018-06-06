Kingston ‘crushes’ Brier bid ticket deposit goal

There was an unusual sight in downtown Kingston on Wednesday — a banged-up car crushed by a giant curling rock sat in Springer Market Square.

READ MORE: Kingston’s 2020 Brier bid needs a boost: officials

The publicity stunt was put on by Tourism Kingston to mark that Kingston “crushed” its advance deposit ticket goal for the 2020 Canadian Men’s Curling Championships, know also as the Tim Hortons Brier.

Along with the display in Springer Market Square, Tourism Kingston has been pushing the hashtag #KingstonCrushedIt, which they say has reached over 2,500 shares and 15 million Twitter impressions since launching the hashtag at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

CONTEST ALERT: #KingstonCrushedIt with 104% of 2020 Brier Deposits sold! Enter to win 2 Cirque du Soleil tickets, 2 @KingstonKPass tickets and a stay at Frontenac Club Inn! Use #KingstonCrushedIt to enter! #ygk pic.twitter.com/1JX2oSPMu1 — Visit Kingston (@VisitKingston1) June 6, 2018

Tourism Kingston had previously set a goal to sell 2,020 $50 deposits for the curling championship, which Kingston hopes to host in less than two years.

According to Michael Beleza from Tourism Kingston, there have been 2,098 deposits put down.

He says these advance deposits will show Curling Canada that Kingston is serious about having the Brier in the city, a decision that will be made sometime in September or October.

“No other city has announced where they are with their tickets deposit program,” said Beleza, who added that he is unaware of any direct competition for the bid.

READ MORE: Brad Gushue wins 2nd straight Canadian men’s curling championship at 2018 Brier

Beleza said the giant curling rock was made and donated by Rowe Construction, and the crushed car was donated by a local partner.

According to the city of Kingston, if the Brier came to Kingston, it would bring along with it 130,000 spectators and inject about $15 million into the local economy.

WATCH: Kingston announces bid for 2020 Brier