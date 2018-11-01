Police locate missing Barrie woman

The search for a missing Barrie woman is over, police say.

According to Barrie police, 24-year-old Jocelyn Elliot was located early Thursday morning in Barrie.

READ MORE: Barrie police seek assistance in locating missing woman

Police say Elliot was reported missing by her family on Oct. 5.

According to police, Elliot was located in good health.

LOCATED – Police have located 24-year-old Jocelyn Elliot. Thank you to the public and local media for the continued assistance throughout this investigation <SB> https://t.co/p0JGjCusFI — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 1, 2018