Police locate missing Barrie woman
The search for a missing Barrie woman is over, police say.
According to Barrie police, 24-year-old Jocelyn Elliot was located early Thursday morning in Barrie.
Police say Elliot was reported missing by her family on Oct. 5.
According to police, Elliot was located in good health.
