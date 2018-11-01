Canada
November 1, 2018 10:20 am

Police locate missing Barrie woman

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The Barrie Police Service headquarters.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The search for a missing Barrie woman is over, police say.

According to Barrie police, 24-year-old Jocelyn Elliot was located early Thursday morning in Barrie.

Police say Elliot was reported missing by her family on Oct. 5.

According to police, Elliot was located in good health.

