Driver facing charges after crashing into vehicle and tree

Guelph police have laid charges against a Guelph man following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of Gordon Street and College Avenue around 12:15 p.m. after a 2002 black Acura allegedly ran a red light striking a 2002 blue Honda Civic that was attempting to turn into a nearby parking lot.

The Acura also struck a nearby tree.

Police say that a number of pedestrians were in the area at the time and but none of them was injured.

The 31-year old driver of the Acura was brought to Guelph General Hospital with minor neck injuries. He has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and careless driving. The other driver, a 26-year-old woman, was not injured in the collision.

