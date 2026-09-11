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2 comments

  1. Dave
    September 11, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Unions whine about everything including the size of the cheque they are cashing

  2. Les
    September 11, 2026 at 10:48 am

    It’s the liberal thing to do.
    Bottoms up, Dougie!

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Canada

Union ‘outraged’ as Ontario Science Centre lays off science department

By Aaron D'Andrea & Noor Ra’fat Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 10:35 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Memo tells Science Centre workers internal redesign is coming following layoffs'
Memo tells Science Centre workers internal redesign is coming following layoffs
WATCH: Memo tells Science Centre workers internal redesign is coming following layoffs
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The union representing workers at the Ontario Science Centre says it’s “outraged” after learning of layoffs impacting the entire science department.

OPSEU/SEFPO said in a statement Thursday that the unionized workforce will shrink to 136 workers from 166. All live exhibit business development and security staff, along with workers in education, marketing and IT, were also let go.

Only one impacted staff member was offered another permanent position, the union said. An internal memo sent to staff and obtained by Global News said that some reporting relationships will change and that several units will be redesigned.

“How can you have an Ontario Science Centre with no Science Unit?” said Raluca Ellis, president of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 549, in a statement.

“With these job cuts, over 540 years of combined service would be eliminated.”

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Click to play video: 'Ontario Science Centre lays off science department, union ‘outraged’ '
Ontario Science Centre lays off science department, union ‘outraged’ 

When the Ford government shuttered the Ontario Science Centre two years ago, it said there wouldn’t be any layoffs.

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But four days after the facility on Don Mills Road closed its doors, 50 food service workers were let go. Since then, more than 100 employees have lost their jobs.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Science Centre said that while the organization is restructuring, its mission has not changed. They added new roles will be created.

Scott Clark, a spokesperson for the minister of tourism, culture and gaming, reiterated that point in a statement to Global News.

“To be clear, science programming, expertise and exhibits remain embedded across the entire organization. There will be no change to the science programming and other learning experiences delivered by the OSC,” he wrote.

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Ontario Science Centre staff have continued to deliver programming through smaller pop-up spaces at locations including Sherway Gardens, the Harbourfront Centre and the CNE. Staff also go directly into schools, the union said.

Construction on a new permanent location for the Ontario Science Centre began in May on the grounds of the former Ontario Place. The government has committed to keep the Harbourfront Centre site open until the expected completion in 2029, the union added.

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