Canada
October 31, 2018 9:23 am

$48K in gold, jewelry, cash stolen in Guelph break-in

By Anchor  CJOY
File photo
A A

Guelph police say that $48,000 worth of valuables were stolen from a residence on Woolwich Street sometime this week.

Investigators believe the theft occurred when unknown culprits broke into the home between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man wanted in Peel Region barricades himself in Guelph motel

Police say that a lockbox was stolen from the home.

Story continues below

The lockbox contained 10 one-ounce gold bars, an antique silver bar along with eight smaller silver bars, a rare tanzanite rectangular jewel originally from Africa, a wedding ring and a gold necklace, along with some American currency and a pearl necklace.

Police say the lockbox was recovered a short time later at Exhibition Park. It was empty.

READ MORE: Police seeking driver after pedestrian struck near hospital

Guelph police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at 519-824-1212 extension 7417 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Guelph-Wellington at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
African Tanzanite
Exhibition Park
Gold Bars
Guelph
Guelph break-in
Guelph Police
Guelph Stolen Items
Silver Bars
Tanzanite
Woolwich Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News