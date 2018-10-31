$48K in gold, jewelry, cash stolen in Guelph break-in

Guelph police say that $48,000 worth of valuables were stolen from a residence on Woolwich Street sometime this week.

Investigators believe the theft occurred when unknown culprits broke into the home between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say that a lockbox was stolen from the home.

The lockbox contained 10 one-ounce gold bars, an antique silver bar along with eight smaller silver bars, a rare tanzanite rectangular jewel originally from Africa, a wedding ring and a gold necklace, along with some American currency and a pearl necklace.

Police say the lockbox was recovered a short time later at Exhibition Park. It was empty.

Guelph police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at 519-824-1212 extension 7417 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Guelph-Wellington at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

