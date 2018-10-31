$48K in gold, jewelry, cash stolen in Guelph break-in
Guelph police say that $48,000 worth of valuables were stolen from a residence on Woolwich Street sometime this week.
Investigators believe the theft occurred when unknown culprits broke into the home between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
READ MORE: Man wanted in Peel Region barricades himself in Guelph motel
Police say that a lockbox was stolen from the home.
The lockbox contained 10 one-ounce gold bars, an antique silver bar along with eight smaller silver bars, a rare tanzanite rectangular jewel originally from Africa, a wedding ring and a gold necklace, along with some American currency and a pearl necklace.
Police say the lockbox was recovered a short time later at Exhibition Park. It was empty.
READ MORE: Police seeking driver after pedestrian struck near hospital
Guelph police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at 519-824-1212 extension 7417 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Guelph-Wellington at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.