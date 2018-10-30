Man wanted in Peel Region barricades himself in Guelph motel
Guelph Police snapped into action early Tuesday after a man wanted by Peel Regional Police barricaded himself in a local motel.
Police say the incident began with a routine call around 3:30 a.m. to check on the status of the man at the Parkview Motel at the corner of Woolwich Road and Marilyn Drive.
Police say the man answered the door to the motel brandishing a knife, and then shuttered himself inside the room sparking the standoff.
As the incident grew, so did the police presence. The tactical unit arrived, and police sent a tweet to residents urging them to avoid the area if possible, though there was no risk to public safety.
Guelph Police say the 52-year-old man was brought into custody without incident just before 9 a.m. Const. Josh Fraser tells CJOY News that the man was wanted by Peel Regional Police in a break and enter investigation.
Police say they continue to investigate.
