Man wanted in Peel Region barricades himself in Guelph motel

Guelph Police snapped into action early Tuesday after a man wanted by Peel Regional Police barricaded himself in a local motel.

Police say the incident began with a routine call around 3:30 a.m. to check on the status of the man at the Parkview Motel at the corner of Woolwich Road and Marilyn Drive.

Presently there is a high police presence in the area of Woolwich St and Marilyn Dr. We are currently dealing with a situation. Please avoid the area. We will update with further details. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 30, 2018

Police say the man answered the door to the motel brandishing a knife, and then shuttered himself inside the room sparking the standoff.

READ MORE: Police seeking driver after pedestrian struck near hospital

As the incident grew, so did the police presence. The tactical unit arrived, and police sent a tweet to residents urging them to avoid the area if possible, though there was no risk to public safety.

Police are dealing with a barricaded person. At this point there is no further concern for public safety but we ask you to avoid the area as we deal with this situation. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 30, 2018

Guelph Police say the 52-year-old man was brought into custody without incident just before 9 a.m. Const. Josh Fraser tells CJOY News that the man was wanted by Peel Regional Police in a break and enter investigation.

READ MORE: Guelph Police remind the public to be cautious with cannabis

Police say they continue to investigate.

With a peaceful resolution, our TRU members took a male into custody. Police will be clearing the area shortly. The male was wanted out of Peel Region for several offences. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) October 30, 2018