Police hand out treats, safety advice to Montreal-West trick-or-treaters

Police officers in Montreal-West were on a sweet assignment on Halloween night, handing out candy to trick-or-treaters around town.

But it wasn’t just about the candy. The officers were also dishing out safety advice.

“It’s Halloween evening so we want to be sure that everything’s going to be alright, it’s going to be safe for the kids,” said Vincent Di Angelis, a socio-community officer at station 9. “It’s the reason why we’re patrolling the area and we give some candies to the kids too.”

Police officers are handing out candy and safety advice to trick or treaters in Montreal West pic.twitter.com/MPpLRLcMHN — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) October 31, 2018

Officers were encouraging children to carry an illuminated flashlight to make sure they’re visible.

READ MORE: What was your costume this Halloween?

Other advice includes:

Wearing short costumes to avoid tripping

Wearing a light-coloured costume and/or fluorescent strips

Moving around in groups with a responsible adult

Informing parents of your routes

Choosing makeup instead of masks

Avoiding eating your candy before an adult inspects it

Watch: How to have a healthy Halloween

Related 5 Spooky podcasts to give you chills this Halloween