Police hand out treats, safety advice to Montreal-West trick-or-treaters
Police officers in Montreal-West were on a sweet assignment on Halloween night, handing out candy to trick-or-treaters around town.
But it wasn’t just about the candy. The officers were also dishing out safety advice.
“It’s Halloween evening so we want to be sure that everything’s going to be alright, it’s going to be safe for the kids,” said Vincent Di Angelis, a socio-community officer at station 9. “It’s the reason why we’re patrolling the area and we give some candies to the kids too.”
Officers were encouraging children to carry an illuminated flashlight to make sure they’re visible.
READ MORE: What was your costume this Halloween?
Other advice includes:
- Wearing short costumes to avoid tripping
- Wearing a light-coloured costume and/or fluorescent strips
- Moving around in groups with a responsible adult
- Informing parents of your routes
- Choosing makeup instead of masks
- Avoiding eating your candy before an adult inspects it
Watch: How to have a healthy Halloween
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.