October 31, 2018 10:05 pm

Police hand out treats, safety advice to Montreal-West trick-or-treaters

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Police officers handing out candy while patrolling on Halloween in Montreal-West. Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Sebastien Gagnon-Dorval / Global News
Police officers in Montreal-West were on a sweet assignment on Halloween night, handing out candy to trick-or-treaters around town.

But it wasn’t just about the candy. The officers were also dishing out safety advice.

“It’s Halloween evening so we want to be sure that everything’s going to be alright, it’s going to be safe for the kids,” said Vincent Di Angelis, a socio-community officer at station 9. “It’s the reason why we’re patrolling the area and we give some candies to the kids too.”

Officers were encouraging children to carry an illuminated flashlight to make sure they’re visible.

Other advice includes:

  • Wearing short costumes to avoid tripping
  • Wearing a light-coloured costume and/or fluorescent strips
  • Moving around in groups with a responsible adult
  • Informing parents of your routes
  • Choosing makeup instead of masks
  • Avoiding eating your candy before an adult inspects it

