Crime
October 31, 2018 6:40 pm

Missing 29-year-old man found in downtown area dead in vehicle

By Online Producer  Global News

Carter Lockhart’s body was discovered by police in a parked vehicle in the downtown area on Oct. 30.

File / Global News
A A

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Carter Lockhart’s body was discovered by police in a parked vehicle in the downtown area on Oct. 30.

READ MORE: Man dead following collision in northeast Regina

The vehicle matched the information given to police of that belonging to the missing person’s investigation.

Police have notified Lockhart’s next-of-kin.

Circumstances of his death are unknown at this time as police continue to investigate, but they don’t believe there is a criminal aspect to the case.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Criminal
dead
Death
Next of kin
Police
Regina Police Service
Saskatchewan Coroner's Service
Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News