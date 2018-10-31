Missing 29-year-old man found in downtown area dead in vehicle

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Carter Lockhart’s body was discovered by police in a parked vehicle in the downtown area on Oct. 30.

READ MORE: Man dead following collision in northeast Regina

The vehicle matched the information given to police of that belonging to the missing person’s investigation.

Police have notified Lockhart’s next-of-kin.

Circumstances of his death are unknown at this time as police continue to investigate, but they don’t believe there is a criminal aspect to the case.