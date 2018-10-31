Mother of murdered Burnaby teen Marrisa Shen to get translator in court

The mother of murdered Burnaby teen Marrisa Shen will get a translator in court.

Shen’s mother requested for a Mandarin interpreter earlier this month so she can understand court proceedings in her daughter’s case.

Although she wasn’t granted one right away, Attorney General David Eby says it’s important the family have one.

“You have a family that has obviously suffered a terrible tragedy, and trying to understand even just the court process when English isn’t your first language can be extremely difficult,” Eby said.

“It’s critically important that the family have the support of a translator so they can understand what’s happening in something that’s affecting their family so profoundly.”

The man charged in her death, Ibrahim Ali, has had an Arabic interpreter for his pre-trial court appearances.

Shen’s body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July, 2017, just hours after her mother had reported her missing.

After several public pleas for information, Ali was charged in the killing of the 13-year-old in September.