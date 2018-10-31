Talk to the Experts
October 31, 2018 4:57 pm

Talk to the Experts: Saturday, Nov. 10

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Saturday, Nov. 10:

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth, and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit http://www.macmillanestate.com/.

Western Neuropathy

Details to come.

Talk to the Experts

