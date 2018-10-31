Four people charged with first-degree murder in death of Thunder Bay woman.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Four people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police have provided few details on the death of Ashley McKay.

They say they were called to an apartment early Tuesday morning, but have shared no other details about the time or cause of death.

Police say the four people now charged in the case were known to the victim, but did not provide details on the nature of their relationship.

The two men and two women charged in the case range in age from 21 to 37 years old.