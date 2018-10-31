Man believed to be on drugs waves gun around Morris store, say RCMP
A 30-year-old man is in RCMP custody after entering a Morris store with what appeared to be a handgun, said police.
Employees at the Main Street business told officers the man was behaving erratically and was believed to be on drugs.
The man didn’t threaten anyone, although he had a noticeable firearm in the waistband of his pants.
The man was asked to wait in an office, and police set up a perimeter while safely evacuating the building.
Officers entered and took him into custody without incident.
The firearm was later identified as an airsoft BB gun. The man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.
