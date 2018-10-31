Man believed to be on drugs waves gun around Morris store, say RCMP

A 30-year-old man is in RCMP custody after entering a Morris store with what appeared to be a handgun, said police.

Employees at the Main Street business told officers the man was behaving erratically and was believed to be on drugs.

The man didn’t threaten anyone, although he had a noticeable firearm in the waistband of his pants.

The man was asked to wait in an office, and police set up a perimeter while safely evacuating the building.

Officers entered and took him into custody without incident.

Man entered business in Morris with what was thought to be a handgun. Was behaving erratically & believed to be intoxicated by drug. Employees able to safely exit. #rcmpmb arrested 30 yo man w/o incident. Was an airsoft BB gun. He faces several firearm charges. No injuries. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 31, 2018

The firearm was later identified as an airsoft BB gun. The man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

