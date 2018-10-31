Conservative MP and staff seen pouring clear liquid into red cups during parliamentary meeting

What is clear, comes in a glass bottle and gets served up in red plastic cups?

That is the question after a meeting to elect a new MP as chair of the Canadian NATO parliamentary association descended into chaos Tuesday night with what appear to be Conservative staffers and at least one Conservative MP, Garnett Genuis, seen in video obtained by Global News breaking into a rendition of Stan Rogers’ Barrett’s Privateers while pouring and passing around a bottle of unknown liquid.

Several other Conservative MPs including Shannon Stubbs and Kellie Leitch are seen to be nearby but do not participate.

Another Conservative MP, Stephanie Cuzie, can also be seen whispering something to Genuis before declining what appears to be an offered cup and walking away.

Global News has reached out to Genuis to ask what was poured into his cup and will update when a response is received.

Hundreds of Conservative and Liberal MPs met just down the hall from the House of Commons on Tuesday evening for the annual general meeting of the NATO parliamentary association, which consists of MPs and senators who work on promoting closer ties between Canada and the organization.

Up until last night, the association had been chaired by Leona Alleslev, the former Liberal MP for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill who crossed the floor to join the Conservatives last month.

But the Liberals moved at the meeting to replace her with another Liberal MP, Borys Wrzesnewskyj, who one government official says then was jeered by opposition members in the room as “Putin.”

Wrzesnewskyj is a Ukrainian-Canadian MP who announced last week he will not seek re-election in 2019.

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole accused the Liberals on Twitter of using the “farcical meeting tonight for no other reason than to extract political revenge on an MP who had lost confidence in them.”

So, our self-declared feminist Prime Minister has ordered his MPs to take out the Chair of the non-partisan NATO Parliamentary Association. The current chair is a female Veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. #SunnyWays pic.twitter.com/WxilQi3LsS — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) October 30, 2018

The other 11 parliamentary associations are also either chaired by a government MP or co-chaired by both a government MP and a senator.

Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus is the vice-chair of the association in question.

Keeping Alleslev in the chair position would have made the association the only one currently being led by a non-government MP.

However, Alleslev is also a veteran of the Canadian Forces, something O’Toole said should have merited her being able to keep the job.