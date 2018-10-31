Barbra Streisand says her new anti-Trump album will ‘probably turn a lot of people off’

Babs has shared What Kind of Fool she thinks Donald Trump is once more.

In a recent interview with New York Times, Barbra Streisand didn’t hold back on her strong political opinions. After all, her upcoming record, Walls, was written purely to address the current U.S. president and everything she believes he’s doing wrong.

To kick off her anti-Trump campaign, Streisand released a fiery protest single, Don’t Lie to Me, which was accompanied by a politically charged music video.

It is rare for the 76-year-old to share her political views, especially in her music. But Streisand revealed that Trump’s actions keep her “awake at night,” so she wanted to take action and create an album about everything that is on her mind.

Apparently, Trump was on her mind. Quite a lot.

She said, “I don’t know what people are going to think when they hear what’s on my mind, it may bring up things that are on their mind. I probably will turn a lot of people off. I can only be true to me as an artist and if people like it that’s great, and if they don’t, they don’t have to buy it or listen to it.”

“Truth has always worked for me, so to see the truth defiled every day is very painful for me. When I’m creating an album there has to be musicality — there has to be beauty in the music. Don’t Lie to Me expressed my anger and frustration.”

The Democratic superstar was very self-aware and humble in her words. She looks past the views of her Republican fans and claimed, “music transcends politics, I think. [At least] I hope it does.” She added, “Me in real life is more important than me as the artist. As a citizen, that’s the role.”

On where she’s at right now with the state of America, she admitted, “I want to sleep at night, if we take the [White] House I’ll be able to sleep a little bit better. I’m just so saddened by this thing happening to our country. It’s making me fat.” Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 5, 2017 She joked, “Do I want to move to Canada? I don’t know.” Which is something she pondered before Trump was elected. Streisand has been very vocal about her political beliefs and she clearly shows no fear in addressing many current world issues. Her goal is to speak out for those voices that may never be heard. She hopes Walls will inspire her followers, adding, “It’s easy to feel powerless, but we’re not.”

Walls will be released on Nov. 2 under the Columbia label. You can pre-order the album on the official Barbra Streisand website.

Streisand’s powerful single, Don’t Lie to Me, is available on all streaming platforms. You can watch the controversial new music video on YouTube.

