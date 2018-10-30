Kelowna rental shop boasts 5,000 costumes collected over 35 years

A Kelowna costume outfitter is helping entire families get into the spirit of Halloween this year.

“A lot of Incredibles. A lot of families wanting to do things as a group,” Calowna Costumes’ Kerri Brandel said. “The Incredibles has been great for that. We’ve sold out of Incredibles.”

Calowna Costumes boasts around 5,000 costumes that have been collected over its 35 years in business.

The large selection is what keeps them in business year-round for all kinds of occasions, according to Brandel. Halloween and Christmas are their peak business times.

“My grandma, she had a thrift store,” Brandel said. “She started sewing clown costumes. She’s an amazing sewer. It kind of started to evolve from there.”

When customers return their costumes, they have stories to tell “about what they did and how much fun it was. We love that. It’s probably one of our favourite parts,” she said.

“We have everything from Elvira, which we’ve had a lot of this year, more of the Dracula, old school haunted house,” said Brandel. “We have our Jack Sparrow costume which has been famous. We do Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland, flappers, gangsters, sailors, we even have Captain Obvious. Which isn’t that obvious.”