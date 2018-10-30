Arrest made in violent Sicamous home invasion

Nanaimo police say they have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to last week’s violent home invasion in Sicamous.

According to police, crown counsel has approved six charges against Robert Christopher Bomba. The charges include forcible confinement, disguising his face while committing an offence, assault, break and enter, failing to comply with probation and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Bomba was also arrested by Nanaimo RCMP on two outstanding arrest warrants issued by Sicamous RCMP for failing to comply with probation and driving while prohibited. He is in custody in Nanaimo and was expected to appear in court today.

READ MORE: Sicamous home invasion suspects still at large, woman ‘absolutely traumatized’

There was no word on how police linked Bomba to the home invasion.

According to police, the home invasion took place last Wednesday at approximately 6:24 a.m. Two armed men forced their way inside the home while a third suspect, a female, waited outside. Police said a 59-year-old female occupant was inside the home, and that she was bound and assaulted as the suspects stole two small safes, jewelry and prescription drugs, then fled in a white Ford truck.

Family members told Global News that the thieves “came in and they hog-tied her and beat her up and stole a bunch of her stuff. They had her hands zip-tied and they tied the bandanna around her mouth so tight that it created a lump in the back of her neck. The doctor said it almost broke her neck.”

“They threatened to cut her fingers off because she has a bunch of rings on her hand and they were having trouble getting the rings off.”

Family members also said the two men wore bandannas, adding they put a gun to her head, telling they were going to kill her.

“She’s traumatized,” said a family member. “Absolutely traumatized.”

Sicamous RCMP say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 250-836-2878.