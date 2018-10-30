Crime
October 30, 2018 3:05 pm

London police release photo of suspect wanted for break-in, outstanding warrants

James Pogue, 30, is wanted in connection with a break and enter and several outstanding warrants.

London police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of James Pogue to contact them immediately.

Pogue, 30, is wanted in connection with a break-in at a Windsor Avenue home on Oct. 15.

He’s also wanted on outstanding warrants for fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, use of stolen credit card, and two counts of breach of probation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The street crime unit is investigating.

