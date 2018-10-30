London police release photo of suspect wanted for break-in, outstanding warrants

London police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of James Pogue to contact them immediately.
Pogue, 30, is wanted in connection with a break-in at a Windsor Avenue home on Oct. 15.
He’s also wanted on outstanding warrants for fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, use of stolen credit card, and two counts of breach of probation.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The street crime unit is investigating.
