Weekend shooting suspect turns himself in: London police

A 28-year-old London man wanted in connection with a shooting over the weekend has turned himself in.

Jason Richard Borden surrendered to London police on Tuesday morning. He’s been charged with aggravated assault, and seven firearms-related offences following an incident Sunday morning in an east-end public housing complex.

London police and emergency services responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot on Marconi Boulevard near Noel Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers say they received information that two men were arguing in a parking lot near the residence, at which time one of the men shot the other.

The suspect fled the scene. Police say they still haven’t recovered the firearm.

Borden is expected to appear in court Tuesday in relation to the charges.