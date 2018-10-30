Vigil to be held in Barrie to honour victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A community vigil will be held in Barrie on Tuesday evening to honour the victims of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa.

On Saturday morning, a man opened fire at the synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring six.

The attack sent shock waves across the globe.

In Canada, several communities have held vigils to honour the victims and to show their solidarity with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh.

WATCH: Names of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims read at Toronto vigil

READ MORE: Vigils held across Montreal for Pittsburgh shooting victims

On Sunday, president of the Am Shalom Congregation in Barrie, Dave Shron, took to Facebook to express his condolences.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy in Pittsburgh, I came to my synagogue to lower our flags to half-mast, it is a difficult moment in my life, filled with doubt about the future,” Shron wrote. “I take comfort in the outpouring of sympathy and support from our community, especially from the leadership of the other religious groups in Simcoe county, whose messages of kindness and love make me believe we can get past this, and live in peace, with the freedom to practise our religion without fear.”

“To the victims and families in Pittsburgh, may your memories be for blessings,” he wrote.

This evening, residents of Barrie are invited to gather to honour the 11 victims of the shooting and to stand in solidarity with Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

Community Vigil Tuesday Oct 30 6:30pm at Barrie City Hall

Please join us in a show of solidarity and remembrance as we stand in solidarity with Pittsburgh and demonstrate the resilience of the Jewish community and the strength of Canadian society. #PittsburghSynagogueShooting — Am Shalom Congregation (@ACongregation) October 29, 2018

READ MORE: Police presence in Jewish communities across Canada to be increased following Pittsburgh shooting

The Am Shalom Congregation will host the community vigil at Barrie City Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“We are bringing the community together in a show of solidarity and remembrance, as we cope with this unspeakable act of anti-Semitic violence,” the congregation’s Facebook event reads. “Acts of violence and hate against the Jewish community, wherever they take place, are an attack on the entire Jewish people and all peace-loving people everywhere.”

Barrie City Hall is located at 70 Collier St. in Barrie.