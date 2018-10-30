Severely injured Erskine, Alta., dog on the road to recovery thanks to public’s help

An Erskine, Alta., dog found by local RCMP with what veterinarians called the worst injuries they’ve ever seen is on the road to recovery thanks to her new human pals.

Found by police near Alix, Alta., with a severe facial injury, Sela the dog was thought to be a lost cause until Saving Grace Animal Society in Erskine took her in.

Erin Deems, executive director and founder of the society said despite Sela’s injuries, she’s charmed everyone at the shelter.

“The two different veterinarians she has seen have both been shocked at not only the state she’s in but how’s she’s handling it and dealing with it … her spirits have been so high,” she said.

WARNING: The following photo shows the extent of the dog’s injuries. The picture may be graphic to some readers. Viewer discretion advised.

Deems said it’s not known how Sela was injured. Something as simple as cut or bite from another animal could have caused the initial injury. After that, it looks like an infection set in, causing the skin to become inflamed and peel off.

Deems said the skin grafting specialist they took Sela to see said this is the worst case they’ve ever seen. However, they still had hope Sela could recover so they put the call out on social media for donations to help pay for Sela’s treatments.

“Everyone has rallied for this dog … had people not rallied, we wouldn’t have been able to afford to get her the care we’re hoping to get for her in the next two months,” she said. “It has been amazing, people have been donating anything from $2 to $200 and we greatly appreciated it.”

Sela’s injury has improved substantially with treatment, but she hasn’t completely healed yet, Deems said.

“This is going to be a two-month process to get her healed up,” she said.

Deems said the plan is to put Sela up for adoption after she has fully recovered.

“With the amount of pain she’s in, we can only imagine … she couldn’t stop wagging her tail, giving kisses … she’s been phenomenal, she’s been such a trooper,” she said.