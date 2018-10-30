Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol donation protects volunteers from needles

A local military outfitter has reached out to Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol, providing a thoughtful but important donation.

Urban Tactical posted on Facebook that they donated 100 pairs of Needlestick gloves to the group.

“We’re happy to be able to help keep the volunteer Bear Clan Patrol members a little safer,” Urban Tactical wrote.

The Bear Clan says they’ve recovered over 30,000 used needles off of Winnipeg streets this year, so far.

The donation comes after a Bear Clan volunteer was taken to hospital after being poked with a used needle, according to a recent Facebook post.

The Bear Clan says this is the fourth time a volunteer has been poked by a used syringe.

“It’s always scary, the risk of infection is remote but very real,” Bear Clan posted.

The group continued by saying donations like the gloves are fundamental to foot patrol group.

“It’s hard to articulate the feelings that this type of support brings. Somehow thank you seems terribly underwhelming.”

