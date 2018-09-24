Bear Clan scoops up more than 1,100 used needles in single day

A local neighbourhood patrol group says they stumbled upon buckets of used needles in a Winnipeg back alley last week.

The Bear Clan Patrol said they recovered between 1,100 and 1,300 used syringes on Thursday.

“The amount of used needles is growing at a staggering rate,” The Bear Clan wrote to Global News.

They said the needles were found by the group behind 363 Mountain Ave., calling it the second-largest number of needles they have ever recovered.

“It was a secluded spot, and the users went unchecked for a long time, I’m assuming,” they wrote.

Recovered today from one location. Between 11/1300 used syringes. pic.twitter.com/q9MH89p6Ij — Bear Clan Patrol Inc (@bearclanmb) September 20, 2018

The Bear Clan said they return the syringes to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.