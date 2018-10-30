Canada Post rotating strikes hit Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Weyburn

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have walked off the job at several locations in Saskatchewan.

CUPW said in a tweet union members in Weyburn walked off the job at 6 a.m. CT Tuesday, followed two hours later by those in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

Rotating strikes have also hit Canada Post operations in Montreal, five cities in British Columbia, and seven Ontario locations on Tuesday.

CUPW and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for the two bargaining units in 10 months of negotiations.

“We outlined our major issues to Canada Post at the very beginning of the negotiation process … and clearly stated that we would not sign any agreements that don’t address overwork and overburdening, equality and full-time jobs,” CUPW national president Mike Palecek said in a statement.

“Our position hasn’t changed. We aren’t just bargaining for today, we are bargaining for the future – for our members and everyone who relies on the postal service.”

Last Tuesday, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu appointed Morton Mitchnick, a former chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, to help the two parties resolve their contract differences.

– With files from the Canadian Press