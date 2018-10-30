Toronto police seek 2 more suspects in city’s 82nd homicide

Toronto police are seeking to identify two more suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 44-year-old security guard in the city’s north end earlier this month.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 2 at an illegal marijuana dispensary in the area of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive.

The victim, identified as Dwayne McMillan, was found unconscious with injuries to his upper body and later died at the scene.

Investigators said the victim was shot in a failed robbery attempt and the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

“It was a robbery gone bad. They never got into the premises. Mr. McMillan did his job,” Det. Paul Worden told reporters during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect vehicle was found torched in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Last Thursday, police said they arrested a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Both have been charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.

Police said two additional suspects were caught on surveillance video and are wanted on the same charges.

The victim’s mother, Sandra Cooke, who was in attendance at the news conference, said her son was a father of four.

“As a mother, I am appealing to every mother out there, this could be your son who was taken or your son who took mine,” Cooke said.

“So, I am asking you please, as a mother, if you know of anything, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.