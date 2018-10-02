Man shot and killed at commercial property in north-end Toronto

Officials say a man has died after a fatal shooting at a commercial property in Toronto’s north end late Tuesday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Keele Street and Canarctic Drive area, south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 9:40 p.m. after the man was found unconscious with injuries to his upper body.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene.

The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

Officers haven’t released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

