October 25, 2018 9:36 pm
Updated: October 25, 2018 9:49 pm

Man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder of man in Toronto’s north end

Dwayne McMillan is seen in an undated photo.

Dwayne McMillan is seen in an undated photo.

Toronto police say two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man at a commercial property in north-end Toronto earlier this month.

Officers and paramedics were called to the Keele Street and Canarctic Drive area, south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 2 after 44-year-old Dwayne McMillan was found unconscious with injuries to his upper body. McMillan died at the scene.

In a brief statement released Thursday evening, police said two suspects were arrested earlier in the day.

Nineteen-year-old Jahnoye Carpenter and a 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.

The accused are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Crime
