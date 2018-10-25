Man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder of man in Toronto’s north end
Toronto police say two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man at a commercial property in north-end Toronto earlier this month.
Officers and paramedics were called to the Keele Street and Canarctic Drive area, south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 2 after 44-year-old Dwayne McMillan was found unconscious with injuries to his upper body. McMillan died at the scene.
In a brief statement released Thursday evening, police said two suspects were arrested earlier in the day.
Nineteen-year-old Jahnoye Carpenter and a 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.
The accused are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
