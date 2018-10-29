OHS investigating death of man at west Edmonton church
A A
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a fatal work site incident at a church in west Edmonton on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Fusion Fellowship, a church near 153 Street and 101 Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m.
While OHS investigates all workplace-related deaths, a spokesperson said it hasn’t been confirmed if the man worked for the church itself or another contractor.
OHS officers remained on scene Monday afternoon and evening.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.