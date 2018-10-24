47-year-old worker dies at central Alberta polyethylene plant: Dow Canada

Dow Canada says a worker has died at the company’s polyethylene plant near Red Deer.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company said the fatality occurred at its Prentiss site.

Dow did not provide details about the worker or what type of job they were doing but said they are investigating what happened.

Global News has reached out to Dow for more details.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety confirmed to Global News it is investigating the fatality. OHS said the worker was a 47-year-old man and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to OHS. They said they could not provide details about what the worker was doing when he died.

“Prentiss is home to a Dow-operated polyethylene plant, and two world-scale ethylene glycol plants operated by MEGlobal, owned by the EQUATE Petrochemical Company K.S.C.,” Dow says on its website. “In addition, Dow has 50 per cent ownership of the E3 ethylene cracker in Joffre, Alta., which is operated by NOVA Chemical Corporation. Dow’s Prentiss site is home to more than 120 employees.”

Prentiss, Alta., is located about 145 kilometres south of Edmonton.