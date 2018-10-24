Canada
October 24, 2018 8:06 pm
Updated: October 24, 2018 8:41 pm

47-year-old worker dies at central Alberta polyethylene plant: Dow Canada

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officer.

Credit: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety
A A

Dow Canada says a worker has died at the company’s polyethylene plant near Red Deer.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company said the fatality occurred at its Prentiss site.

Dow did not provide details about the worker or what type of job they were doing but said they are investigating what happened.

Global News has reached out to Dow for more details.

Story continues below

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety confirmed to Global News it is investigating the fatality. OHS said the worker was a 47-year-old man and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, according to OHS. They said they could not provide details about what the worker was doing when he died.

“Prentiss is home to a Dow-operated polyethylene plant, and two world-scale ethylene glycol plants operated by MEGlobal, owned by the EQUATE Petrochemical Company K.S.C.,” Dow says on its website. “In addition, Dow has 50 per cent ownership of the E3 ethylene cracker in Joffre, Alta., which is operated by NOVA Chemical Corporation. Dow’s Prentiss site is home to more than 120 employees.”

Prentiss, Alta., is located about 145 kilometres south of Edmonton.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta labour
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety
Alberta OHS
DOW
Dow Canada
Dow Prentiss site
Labour
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Prentiss
Prentiss site
Workplace Death
Workplace Fatality

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News